Amazon Prime In April 2020: 21 James Bond Movies In 4K

Amazon next month (April 2020) plans to add 72 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including six Amazon originals, and 21 James Bond movies in 4K.

The new titles will include season six of Bosch, the Amazon original crime drama which stars Titus Wellliver as a homicide detective in Los Angeles. The new season is expected to focus on Bosch’s investigation of a murder, and a plot to destroy the city. (Busy guy, that Bosch.)

Bosch, which is available in 4K HDR, received a Rottentomatoes.com score of 100 out of a possible 100 for season five (albeit with just six reviews).

“BOSCH novels are great but “Bosch” the series enhances them. Whole cast is good but Titus Welliver is a notch above,” writes Jackie K. Cooper of The Huffington Post.

Also notable on Amazon in April: Tales From the Loop, an Amazon original dramatic series based on the fictional art book by Simon Stålenhag which follows several people as they try to unlock the mysteries of the universe. (Rebecca Hall and Jonathan Pryce are among the stars.); The Lighthouse, the 2019 movie starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as two lighthouse keepers who struggle to maintain their sanity while living on a remote island; and Rambo: Last Blood, the latest (and presumably last) installment in the film series starring Sylvester Stallone as a vengeance-seeking former war hero.

The 21 James Bond films in 4K include From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, Dr. No (pictured above), Live and Let Die, You Only Live Twice and For Your Eyes Only.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2020 to Amazon Prime:

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Movies

*Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

*Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Movies

*Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Movies

Vault (2019)

April 16

Movies

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Movies

*Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

*Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

*Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Movies

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Movies

Footloose (2011)

