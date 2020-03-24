Can a 4K Roku Device Work On a Non-4K TV?

Q. My brother has an extra Roku streaming box that he wants to give me. But it’s a Ultra box which is a 4K one. My question is will it work on our High-Definition TV even though it’s a 4K box? Is there anything special we have to do to make it work? — Shelley, Reno, Nevada.

Shelley, you’re right. The Roku 4K Ultra streaming device can display 4K programming on a 4K TV, but it will work with any TV that has an HDMI connection, including older high-def models. (In fact, any Roku device that’s 4K-enabled will work on a HDTV.)

However, note that it will not show any programming in 4K on your HDTV. For that, you would need to buy a 4K TV and connect the Ultra to it rather than your current high-def TV.

Roku says a successful Ultra to HDTV connection will also require a high-speed HDMI cable unless you are connecting a Roku Streaming Stick+ to the set. (The Streaming Stick+ also can display 4K programming on a 4K TV.)

So Shelley, tell your bro to send that Roku Ultra over because it will perform without an issue.

— Phillip Swann

