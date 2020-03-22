Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles; Ozark S3

Netflix this week (March 22-28) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 15 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Ozark (pictured above), a Netflix original series about an accountant who must turn money launderer to save his family from the Mob. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in the tense drama whose first and second seasons captured critical ratings of 70 and 76 respectively at RottenTomatoes.com.

Also notable this week: Uncorked, a Netflix original film about a young man who yearns to become a master sommelier despite his father’s wishes; Killing Them Softly, a 2012 crime drama starring Brad Pitt as a mob enforcer who’s hired to wreak vengeance on a group of thieves who robbed a poker game; and season two of Car Masters: Rags to Riches, a Netflix original reality show about a team of automobile traders.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, March 23

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

Wednesday, March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Thursday, March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

— Phillip Swann

