Can’t Sign Into Netflix? Here’s How to Fix That

Q. All weekend, I haven’t been able to sign into Netflix. I have no idea why, but it just won’t take my sign-in information. Is there anything I should be doing to fix this? I want to watch something because I’m shut in with this virus thing everywhere! — Crystal, Woodbridge, Virginia.

Crystal, don’t despair. This is a somewhat common issue for Netflix subscribers, but there are several things you can do to resolve it.

First, and don’t hate me for saying this, it’s possible that you are typing in the wrong user name and password. Hey, I’ve done it and I think we all have at least once or twice. All it takes is one misplaced letter or typing in upper case instead of lower case (or vice versa) and suddenly you can’t login to your favorite streaming service, or any other online account.

So take a moment and make sure you are inputting the right information.

If you are confident that you are, ask yourself if you’ve given your user name and password to anyone else. Each Netflix plan comes with a ‘stream limit’ so if one or more of your friends are using your account at the same time, you won’t be able to. (Netflix’s $15.99 a month plan allows four streams at the same time; the $12.99 a month plan allows two simultaneous stream; and the $8.99 a month plan allows just one.)

If that’s not the issue, it’s time to reset your password. Click on the ‘forgot password’ link under your login space. Netflix will then send you a link to a page where you can reset the password. (This also allows you to verify that Netflix has your correct e-mail address because, if you receive the password reset e-mail, it obviously does.)

Once you reset your password, try inputting your user name and new password. It should let you in.

But…if that still doesn’t work, unplug the device that you are using to watch Netflix.(Could be a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TV, Apple TV, etc.) And then replug it in after 20 seconds or so. After the device comes back on, wait a minute and then try the Netflix app again.

If that still doesn’t work, delete the Netflix app and reinstall it.

And, if that doesn’t work, you can only do one more thing. Contact Netflix which has set up an online chat service to handle consumer tech problems. You can find it here.

Crystal, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

