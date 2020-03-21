Coronavirus: MLB.TV Offers Every 2018-19 Game For Free

MLB.TV is helping Coronavirus shut-ins get their baseball fix by providing free access to every game played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

That means you can stream more than 4,800 games (plus post-season action) by simply creating an account at MLB.TV. There is no charge for access to the 2018-19 seasons nor will there be a charge after the free preview ends. (MLB.TV does not state how long the free access will last, but says it’s for a “limited time.”)

The league, which has suspended play for the 2020 season due to the outbreak, realizes that many fans would love to watch some baseball, any baseball, while sitting at home.

“There’s no live baseball for the time being, but you can now experience the last two years of Major League action on MLB.TV for free,” the league says in a press release. “Relive unforgettable 2019 moments like the Nationals winning their first World Series title and Justin Verlander throwing his third career no-hitter. Or go back to 2018 and rewatch each of the Red Sox’s franchise-record 108 wins and National League MVP Award winner Christian Yelich’s 36 home runs. And, of course, be sure to get your fill of Mike Trout highlights while you’re at it.”

The free access includes condensed editions of each game (usually running 5 or 6 minutes) as well as the complete road and home game broadcasts. You can even listen to the radio broadcasts of each game or watch the video highlights for each game.

MLB.TV can be streamed on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

Major League Baseball also notes that its MLB Vault page at YouTube features video replays of some of baseball’s greatest games such as game six of the 1986 World Series between the Red Sox and Mets (the Bill Buckner game); game one of the 1968 World Series between the Tigers and Cardinals in which Bob Gibson strikes out 17; and the 1978 AL East tie-breaker game between the Red Sox and Yankees (otherwise known as the ‘Bucky F—– Dent game.’).

You can learn more about the MLB Vault page here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

