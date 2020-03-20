Netflix In April 2020: 111 New Titles; 58 Originals

Netflix next month (April 2020) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 58 originals.
The new titles will include season two of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama series starring Ricky Gervais as a widower who discovers truth is the best therapy for depression; Never Have I Ever, a Netflix original comedy series from Mindy Kaling about an Indian-American teenaged girl who must navigate life through various prejudices and conceits; and Coffee and Kareem, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Ed Helms as a Detroit police officer who teams with an 11-year-old boy to take down a criminal mastermind.
Other notable originals coming in April 2020 from Netflix:
* The Main Event, a Netflix original film about an 11-year-old who schemes to join the WWE;
* Season four of Nailed It!, a Netflix original reality show featuring baking contestants;
* Brews Brothers, a Netflix original comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as two estranged brothers who wind up co-running a brewery;
* Love Wedding Repeat, a Netflix original romantic comedy film starring Olivia Munn in a Rashomon-like look at a wedding;
* The Innocence Files, a Netflix original documentary series that chronicles how eight men were wrongly convicted;
* Sergio, a Netflix original film about an United Nations diplomat who’s trapped in a building in Iraq after a bomb blast;
* Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix original reality series about a group of young singles who must stay celibate to win a $100,000 prize;
* Absurd Planet, a Netflix original nature documentary.
Netflix next month will also add Taxi Driver, the Martin Scorsese classic about urban alienation starring Robert DeNiro; Minority Report, the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who can predict crimes; Molly’s Game (pictured), a drama based on a real-life female hustler who’s busted for running celebrity poker games; The Matrix trilogy starring Keanu Reeves; four installments of the Lethal Weapon series starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci; and seasons one through six of Community, the NBC comedy starring Joel McHale as a shifty lawyer who’s forced to attend community college.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2020 to Netflix streaming:
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — Netflix Comedy Special
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — Netflix Documentary
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — Netflix Comedy Special
Nailed It!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — Netflix Original
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem — Netflix Film
La Casa de Papel (Money Heist): Part 4 — Netflix Original
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — Netflix Film
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — Netflix Family
StarBeam — Netflix Family
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show — Netflix Family
April 7
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-’20, Part 3 — Netflix Original
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
April 10
Brews Brothers — Netflix Original
LA Originals — Netflix Documentary
La vie scolaire — Netflix Film
Love Wedding Repeat — Netflix Film
The Main Event — Netflix Film
Tigertail — Netflix Film
April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — Netflix Comedy Special
April 15
The Innocence Files — Netflix Documentary
Outer Banks — Netflix Original
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Fauda: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — Netflix Comedy Special
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch — Netflix Film
#blackAF — Netflix Original
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — Netflix Film
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — Netflix Family
Legado en los huesos — Netflix Film
Sergio — Netflix Film
Too Hot to Handle — Netflix Original
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis — Netflix Original
The Midnight Gospel — Netflix Original
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — Netflix Comedy Special
April 22
Absurd Planet — Netflix Original
Circus of Books — Netflix Documentary
El silencio del pantano — Netflix Film
The Plagues of Breslau — Netflix Film
The Willoughbys — Netflix Film
Win the Wilderness — Netflix Original
April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — Netflix Original
April 24
After Life: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Extraction — Netflix Film
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — Netflix Comedy Special
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Netflix Original
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — Netflix Original
April 29
A Secret Love — Netflix Documentary
Extracurricular — Netflix Original
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix Documentary
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Netflix Original
Summertime — Netflix Original
April 30
Dangerous Lies — Netflix Film
Drifting Dragons — Netflix Anime
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Netflix Original
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Netflix Film
The Victims’ Game — Netflix Original
— Phillip Swann