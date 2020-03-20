Netflix In April 2020: 111 New Titles; 58 Originals

Netflix next month (April 2020) plans to add 111 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 58 originals.

The new titles will include season two of After Life, the Netflix original comedy/drama series starring Ricky Gervais as a widower who discovers truth is the best therapy for depression; Never Have I Ever, a Netflix original comedy series from Mindy Kaling about an Indian-American teenaged girl who must navigate life through various prejudices and conceits; and Coffee and Kareem, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Ed Helms as a Detroit police officer who teams with an 11-year-old boy to take down a criminal mastermind.

Other notable originals coming in April 2020 from Netflix:

* The Main Event, a Netflix original film about an 11-year-old who schemes to join the WWE;

* Season four of Nailed It!, a Netflix original reality show featuring baking contestants;

* Brews Brothers, a Netflix original comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as two estranged brothers who wind up co-running a brewery;

* Love Wedding Repeat, a Netflix original romantic comedy film starring Olivia Munn in a Rashomon-like look at a wedding;

* The Innocence Files, a Netflix original documentary series that chronicles how eight men were wrongly convicted;

* Sergio, a Netflix original film about an United Nations diplomat who’s trapped in a building in Iraq after a bomb blast;

* Too Hot to Handle, a Netflix original reality series about a group of young singles who must stay celibate to win a $100,000 prize;

* Absurd Planet, a Netflix original nature documentary.

Netflix next month will also add Taxi Driver, the Martin Scorsese classic about urban alienation starring Robert DeNiro; Minority Report, the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who can predict crimes; Molly’s Game (pictured), a drama based on a real-life female hustler who’s busted for running celebrity poker games; The Matrix trilogy starring Keanu Reeves; four installments of the Lethal Weapon series starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci; and seasons one through six of Community, the NBC comedy starring Joel McHale as a shifty lawyer who’s forced to attend community college.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in April 2020 to Netflix streaming:

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — Netflix Comedy Special

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — Netflix Documentary

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — Netflix Comedy Special

Nailed It!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — Netflix Original

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem — Netflix Film

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist): Part 4 — Netflix Original

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — Netflix Film

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — Netflix Family

StarBeam — Netflix Family

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show — Netflix Family

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-’20, Part 3 — Netflix Original

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

April 10

Brews Brothers — Netflix Original

LA Originals — Netflix Documentary

La vie scolaire — Netflix Film

Love Wedding Repeat — Netflix Film

The Main Event — Netflix Film

Tigertail — Netflix Film

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — Netflix Comedy Special

April 15

The Innocence Files — Netflix Documentary

Outer Banks — Netflix Original

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Fauda: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — Netflix Comedy Special

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch — Netflix Film

#blackAF — Netflix Original

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — Netflix Film

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — Netflix Family

Legado en los huesos — Netflix Film

Sergio — Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle — Netflix Original

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis — Netflix Original

The Midnight Gospel — Netflix Original

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — Netflix Comedy Special

April 22

Absurd Planet — Netflix Original

Circus of Books — Netflix Documentary

El silencio del pantano — Netflix Film

The Plagues of Breslau — Netflix Film

The Willoughbys — Netflix Film

Win the Wilderness — Netflix Original

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — Netflix Original

April 24

After Life: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Extraction — Netflix Film

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — Netflix Comedy Special

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Netflix Original

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — Netflix Original

April 29

A Secret Love — Netflix Documentary

Extracurricular — Netflix Original

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — Netflix Documentary

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — Netflix Original

Summertime — Netflix Original

April 30

Dangerous Lies — Netflix Film

Drifting Dragons — Netflix Anime

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — Netflix Original

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — Netflix Film

The Victims’ Game — Netflix Original

— Phillip Swann

