Sling TV Offers Free TV For Coronavirus Shut-Ins

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, has begun offering some free news channels without a paid account so more Americans can monitor the latest Coronavirus developments.

The list includes ABC News Live, a 24/7 streaming news channel for breaking news and live events, and the Fox News Channel, the top-rated cable news network. Sling is also providing free news updates from local Fox affiliates in 18 markets including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. (You can see the full list of Fox affiliate on Sling TV here.)

“To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources,” said Warren Schlichting, Sling TV’s group president. “With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation.”

Sling TV’s free content is available via its app on a Roku, Amazon Fire or Android device. (iOS devices are not compatible for the free content.) Once you download the app, click ‘Browse as Guest’ or ‘Try Sling Free’ to begin watching.

You can also access it online at watch.sling.com on a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser.

In addition to the free news options, Sling is providing some free movies and TV shows targeted to adults and children, such as Hunter, Teen Titans Go, Unsolved Mysteries, The Commish, Rick and Morty and Cybill.

Sling’s lineup of live streaming channels starts at $30 a month with the first month for $20 a month.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

