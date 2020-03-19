DIRECTV Suffering Outages During Coronavirus Outbreak

DIRECTV last night experienced a nationwide technical meltdown with numerous subscribers saying their picture had frozen and/or their receivers suddenly began re-setting indefinitely.

The technical glitch could not come at a worse time with a large number of Americans staying home to prevent catching the Coronavirus.

While there were some reports that the outages lasted just 15 minutes or so last night, some subscribers this morning are reporting on social media sites that the picture interruptions are continuing.

“#directv my box keeps freezing up and I have to reboot. I have called technical support 4 times and no matter which option I choose it says the number has been disconnected,” @annfkana tweeted a few minutes after midnight ET today.

“Lost signal and online viewing still messing up,” tweeted @Shannonreedy around 4 a.m. ET today. “I tried rebooting the box but it keeps messing up.”

Downdetector.com, which tracks companies’ technical performance, says the largest number of online complaints came around 8:45 p.m. ET last night.

“Just lost the signal again in Texas. It keeps resetting the receiver. Wonder if they plan on rerunning the shows they are cutting off,” wrote @cashmere20 last night around 9 p.m. ET.

This has been my entire night, and has happened 2-3 more times the last few days, thanks to @DIRECTV Might be time to make some changes pic.twitter.com/taZiUATg7x — wyant (@d_dubs4) March 19, 2020

AT&T’s Twitter customer service team this morning acknowledged the problem, saying it was investigating it.

“This has been brought to our attention, and we’re checking on it now,” @ATTHelp tweeted at 12:51 a.m. ET.

However, as of 6:30 a.m. ET, the telco, which owns DIRECTV, has not said the problem has been fixed.

— Phillip Swann

