Dish, Cox Sign Temporary Carriage Deal Due to Coronavirus

Dish and Cox Media announced today that they have signed a temporary carriage agreement for 18 Cox-owned local stations in 10 markets so Dish subscribers in those areas can watch Coronavirus news updates. (See station list below.)

The satellite TV service has been without the Cox stations since mid-January when the old pact between the companies expired. They had been fighting over how much Dish should pay Cox to carry their signals.

The companies did not say when the temporary agreement could expire, but said the dispute will be suspended indefinitely.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, our CMG newsrooms across the country have been working around the clock to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the communities we serve,” said Kim Guthrie, CEO of Cox Media Group. “We are pleased DISH has agreed to restore these channels on its line-up so that our viewers in these communities can be informed and able to make the right decisions for the safety of their families. We appreciate DISH’s cooperation in agreeing to suspend our dispute so that we can help our viewers navigate through this uncertain time.”

Dish yesterday announced a similar temporary agreement with Mission Broadcasting, again due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Cox stations and markets returning to Dish are:

Alexandria, La.

ABC

KLAX

31

Binghamton, N.Y.

MNT

WBPN

8

FOX

WICZ

40

Eureka, Calif.

NBC

KIEM

3

CBS

KVIQ

17

Greenwood-Greenville, Miss.

ABC

WABG

6

FOX

WABGD

10

NBC

WNBD

33

CBS

WXVT

15

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho

NBC

KPVI

6

Medford-Klamath Falls, Oreg.

FOX

KMVU

26

MNT

KFBI

48

Spokane, Wash.

FOX

KAYU

28

Syracuse, N.Y.

FOX

WSYT

68

MNT

WNYS

43

Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.

FOX

KCYU

41

Yuma, Ariz. – El Centro, Calif.

CBS

KSWT

13

NBC

KYMA

11

— Phillip Swann

