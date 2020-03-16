Dish, Cox Sign Temporary Carriage Deal Due to Coronavirus

Dish and Cox Media announced today that they have signed a temporary carriage agreement for 18 Cox-owned local stations in 10 markets so Dish subscribers in those areas can watch Coronavirus news updates. (See station list below.)

The satellite TV service has been without the Cox stations since mid-January when the old pact between the companies expired. They had been fighting over how much Dish should pay Cox to carry their signals.

The companies did not say when the temporary agreement could expire, but said the dispute will be suspended indefinitely.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, our CMG newsrooms across the country have been working around the clock to provide accurate and up-to-date information to the communities we serve,” said Kim Guthrie, CEO of Cox Media Group. “We are pleased DISH has agreed to restore these channels on its line-up so that our viewers in these communities can be informed and able to make the right decisions for the safety of their families. We appreciate DISH’s cooperation in agreeing to suspend our dispute so that we can help our viewers navigate through this uncertain time.”

Dish yesterday announced a similar temporary agreement with Mission Broadcasting, again due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Cox stations and markets returning to Dish are:

Alexandria, La.
ABC
KLAX
31

Binghamton, N.Y.
MNT
WBPN
8

FOX
WICZ
40

Eureka, Calif.
NBC
KIEM
3

CBS
KVIQ
17

Greenwood-Greenville, Miss.
ABC
WABG
6

FOX
WABGD
10

NBC
WNBD
33

CBS
WXVT
15

Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho
NBC
KPVI
6

Medford-Klamath Falls, Oreg.
FOX
KMVU
26

MNT
KFBI
48

Spokane, Wash.
FOX
KAYU
28

Syracuse, N.Y.
FOX
WSYT
68

MNT
WNYS
43

Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.
FOX
KCYU
41

Yuma, Ariz. – El Centro, Calif.
CBS
KSWT
13

NBC
KYMA
11

