Coronavirus: Will There Be NBA League Pass Refunds?

Q. I don’t think the NBA is coming back for this season because of Corona. So my question is if we will get partial refunds for the NBA League Pass plan? I would think they would by at least $20 or something like that. Right? — Eric, Phoenix.

Eric, the NBA last week suspended all games in the 2019=2020 season after two players tested positive for the Coronavirus, also known as COVAD-19.

The league did not say when the teams would return to the court, but Commissioner Adam Silver said he hopes to play the remaining games as well as the regular playoff schedule. There is roughly one month left in the schedule.

I’ve received several e-mails about NBA League Pass refunds, as well as refunds for the MLB.TV and MLB Extra Innings plans. (Major League Baseball has also suspended play due to the Coronavirus.) I addressed baseball’s situation in this article so allow me to explain what will happen with the League Pass.

At this point, there will be no refunds because, as I stated, the league’s policy is that the season will pick up where it left off when the players return. Now that could change, of course. The Coronavirus crisis is a quick moving one and what we know today could be radically different even a day from now.

But as of now, Silver says the games will ultimately be played so there would be no need for refunds.

I will continue to monitor both the NBA and MLB pay package situations and report back here if anything changes.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

