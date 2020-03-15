Netflix This Week: 16 Original Shows

Netflix this week (March 15-21) plans to add 24 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 16 originals.

The new titles will include Tiger King, a wild Netflix original documentary about an Oklahoma zoo owner who manages to get involved in everything from murder plots to drug running to polygamy; Ultras (pictured above), a Netflix original movie about family and football during a championship run in Italy; season three of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated series based on the hit children’s movie; and Altered Carbon: Resleeved, a Netflix original anime series based on the Netflix original sci-fi/action series.

Also notable: Silver Linings Playbook, the inventive, poignant and often very funny movie about mental illness (and anxiety over the Philadelphia Eagles) starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert DeNiro.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, March 15

Aftermath

Monday, March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Tuesday, March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wednesday, March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Thursday, March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform — NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

— Phillip Swann

