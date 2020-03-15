Netflix This Week: 16 Original Shows

Netflix this week (March 15-21) plans to add 24 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 16 originals.
The new titles will include Tiger King, a wild Netflix original documentary about an Oklahoma zoo owner who manages to get involved in everything from murder plots to drug running to polygamy; Ultras (pictured above), a Netflix original movie about family and football during a championship run in Italy; season three of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated series based on the hit children’s movie; and Altered Carbon: Resleeved, a Netflix original anime series based on the Netflix original sci-fi/action series.
Also notable: Silver Linings Playbook, the inventive, poignant and often very funny movie about mental illness (and anxiety over the Philadelphia Eagles) starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert DeNiro.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, March 15
Aftermath
Monday, March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
Tuesday, March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wednesday, March 18
Lu Over the Wall
Thursday, March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
Maska — NETFLIX FILM
The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann