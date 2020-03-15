HBO Holds Free Preview For Westworld S3 Premiere

HBO this weekend is holding a free preview which includes tonight’s season three debut episode of Westworld, the sci-fi western starring Rachel Evan Wood, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton.

TV providers that are offering the free preview include Comcast, Cox, Altice, DIRECTV, U-verse, Verizon and RCN, among others.

The free HBO preview, which also includes Cinemax, is running until Monday, March 16 on most pay TV systems. Consult your on-screen guide for further information, and whether your provider is offering the free look.

(If you’re a new customer, you can also get a free 7-day trial of HBO Now, the channel’s streaming edition.)

Westworld, which is based on the 1973 movie starring Yul Brynner, tells the tale of a Wild West-themed fantasy park that runs amok when the robots acting like real-life town inhabitants start operating on their own.

The show’s first two seasons captured 87 and 86 scores respectively (out of a possible 100) at RottenTomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews.

“Westworld builds on its experimental first season, diving deeper into the human side of AI without losing any of its stylish, bloody glory,” the site states, summarizing the reviews for season two.

Thanks to the preview, you can watch past episodes of Westworld for free as well as the season three premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to Westworld, you can also see a new episode tonight of Curb Your Enthusiasm at 10 p.m. ET, starring America’s favorite crankterian, Larry David.

— Phillip Swann

