Dish, Mission Sign Temporary Pact Due to Coronavirus

Dish announced this afternoon that it has signed a one-month temporary carriage agreement to carry 28 local stations owned and/or managed by Mission Broadcasting so the satcaster’s subscribers in those areas can keep up with Coronavirus news updates.

The satellite TV service in January lost the stations due to a fee fight between the companies. (See the list below; Mission also manages White Knight Broadcasting-owned stations, which are included in the list.) The cities affected include the Little Rock Fox affiliate, the Amarillo, Texas Fox station, the Lubbock, Texas ABC station and the Abilene, Texas NBC station, among others.

Mission has claimed that Dish refuses to pay the market rate for its stations. Dish, of course, has disputed that by saying Mission pulled the stations after Dish refused to pay what it regards as an excessive carriage fee.

However, the Coronavirus outbreak has brought the two warning sides together so the local stations can return to Dish’s lineup until April 13.

“Dish is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to critical local news coverage regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in their community,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming. “Our customers always come first, and restoring these channels is one more step we’ve taken to help them get through this challenging time.”

Here are the stations that have returned to Dish:

WVLA

Baton Rouge LA

NBC

KFXK

Tyler-Longview TX

FOX

51

KLJB

Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IA

FOX

18

KPEJ

Odessa-Midland TX

FOX

24

KMSS

Shreveport LA

FOX

33

KRBC

Abilene-Sweetwater TX

NBC

9

KCIT

Amarillo TX

FOX

14

KCPN

Amarillo TX

MNT

33

WVNY

Bennington County VT

ABC

22

KHMT

Billings MT

FOX

4

WVNY

Burlington-Plattsburgh VT

ABC

22

WFXP

Erie PA

FOX

66

WTVW

Evansville IN

CW

7

KFQX

Grand Junction-Montrose CO

FOX

4

KODE

Joplin MO-Pittsburg KS

ABC

12

KASN

Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR

CW

38

KLRT

Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR

FOX

16

KAMC

Lubbock TX

ABC

28

KTVE

Monroe LA-El Dorado AR

NBC

10

WTVO

Rockford IL

ABC

17

KSAN

San Angelo TX

NBC

3

KOLR

Springfield MO

CBS

10

WAWV

Terre Haute IN

ABC

20

WUTR

Utica NY

ABC

20

KJBO

Wichita Falls-Lawton TX

MNT

35

KJTL

Wichita Falls-Lawton TX

FOX

18

WYOU

Wilkes Barre-Scranton PA

CBS

22

WVNY

Windham County VT (Boston Plus)

ABC

22

— Phillip Swann

