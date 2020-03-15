Dish, Mission Sign Temporary Pact Due to Coronavirus

By TV Answer Man in coronavirus, dish, Television on
No comments

Dish announced this afternoon that it has signed a one-month temporary carriage agreement to carry 28 local stations owned and/or managed by Mission Broadcasting so the satcaster’s subscribers in those areas can keep up with Coronavirus news updates.

The satellite TV service in January lost the stations due to a fee fight between the companies. (See the list below; Mission also manages White Knight Broadcasting-owned stations, which are included in the list.) The cities affected include the Little Rock Fox affiliate, the Amarillo, Texas Fox station, the Lubbock, Texas ABC station and the Abilene, Texas NBC station, among others.

Mission has claimed that Dish refuses to pay the market rate for its stations. Dish, of course, has disputed that by saying Mission pulled the stations after Dish refused to pay what it regards as an excessive carriage fee.

However, the Coronavirus outbreak has brought the two warning sides together so the local stations can return to Dish’s lineup until April 13.

“Dish is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to critical local news coverage regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in their community,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming. “Our customers always come first, and restoring these channels is one more step we’ve taken to help them get through this challenging time.”

Here are the stations that have returned to Dish:

WVLA
Baton Rouge LA
NBC

KFXK
Tyler-Longview TX
FOX
51

KLJB
Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IA
FOX
18

KPEJ
Odessa-Midland TX
FOX
24

KMSS
Shreveport LA
FOX
33

KRBC
Abilene-Sweetwater TX
NBC
9

KCIT
Amarillo TX
FOX
14

KCPN
Amarillo TX
MNT
33

WVNY
Bennington County VT
ABC
22

KHMT
Billings MT
FOX
4

WVNY
Burlington-Plattsburgh VT
ABC
22

WFXP
Erie PA
FOX
66

WTVW
Evansville IN
CW
7

KFQX
Grand Junction-Montrose CO
FOX
4

KODE
Joplin MO-Pittsburg KS
ABC
12

KASN
Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR
CW
38

KLRT
Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR
FOX
16

KAMC
Lubbock TX
ABC
28

KTVE
Monroe LA-El Dorado AR
NBC
10

WTVO
Rockford IL
ABC
17

KSAN
San Angelo TX
NBC
3

KOLR
Springfield MO
CBS
10

WAWV
Terre Haute IN
ABC
20

WUTR
Utica NY
ABC
20

KJBO
Wichita Falls-Lawton TX
MNT
35

KJTL
Wichita Falls-Lawton TX
FOX
18

WYOU
Wilkes Barre-Scranton PA
CBS
22

WVNY
Windham County VT (Boston Plus)
ABC
22

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Tags: ,

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.