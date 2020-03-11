Dish Also Raises Price Of MLB Extra Innings

Dish has revealed at its web site that it will charge $183 for this year’s MLB Extra Innings plan, which is $5 more than last year. The satcaster last year raised the price of Extra Innings by $3 to $178.

Extra Innings, the pay TV edition of the league’s package of out-of-market games, offers up to 100 games a week, most of them in High-Definition.

As it did in the previous six seasons, Dish is including a free MLB.TV subscription with every Extra Innings package.

MLB.TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market games, can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Normally, a yearly subscription to MLB.TV costs $121.99.

DIRECTV, which also includes a MLB.TV subscription with Extra Innings, announced several weeks ago that it would also charge $183 for Extra Innings. That’s a $5.10 increase over its 2019 price.

Several other pay TV providers, including Comcast, Verizon and Cox, have also offered the Extra Innings plan in past years. But they have yet to reveal their 2020 pricing.

