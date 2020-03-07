Netflix This Week: It’s Crime Time!

Netflix this week (March 8-14, 2020) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 16 originals, many of which features very bad people doing very bad things.
The new titles will include season two of Dirty Money, a Netflix original documentary about cash’s corrupting influence in the United States, including the proliferation of payday loans; Lost Girls, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Amy Ryan as the mom who uncovers a serial murderer in Long Island while searching for her missing daughter; season one of The Valhalla Murderers, a Netflix original crime series set in Iceland; and Women of the Night (pictured above), a Netflix original crime series about sex and drugs in Amsterdam starring Karina Smulders, Susan Radder and Hilde Van Mieghem.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming
Sunday, March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
Tuesday, March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Wednesday, March 11
The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summer Night
Thursday, March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix original)
Friday, March 13
100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
