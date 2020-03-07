Netflix This Week: It’s Crime Time!

Netflix this week (March 8-14, 2020) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 16 originals, many of which features very bad people doing very bad things.

The new titles will include season two of Dirty Money, a Netflix original documentary about cash’s corrupting influence in the United States, including the proliferation of payday loans; Lost Girls, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Amy Ryan as the mom who uncovers a serial murderer in Long Island while searching for her missing daughter; season one of The Valhalla Murderers, a Netflix original crime series set in Iceland; and Women of the Night (pictured above), a Netflix original crime series about sex and drugs in Amsterdam starring Karina Smulders, Susan Radder and Hilde Van Mieghem.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming

Sunday, March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

Tuesday, March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wednesday, March 11

The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summer Night

Thursday, March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix original)

Friday, March 13

100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Phillip Swann

