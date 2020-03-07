Comcast: Can You Watch NHL Games In 4K?

Q. I heard that you can watch the Chicago Blackhawks on 4K if you have Comcast. Is that true? What channel is it on? — Oscar, Boston.

Oscar, the answer is yes and no. Let me explain.

Comcast is offering six Chicago Blackhawks games in 4K HDR on NBC Sports Chicago, starting with last month’s match with the Nashville Predators on February 21. (See future schedule below.) If you have a 4K TV, and a 4K-enabled Comcast set-top, you can watch the games in the new picture format.

That is, if you live in the Blackhawks’ broadcast territory, which includes Illinois and parts of some neighboring states such as Iowa. If you live in Boston, as you do, Oscar, or other non-Blackhawks territories, the games will be blacked out.

By the way, to watch live events in 4K on Comcast, you can say ‘4K’ into your voice remote, or search for the program on-screen by typing in ‘4K’ using the remote’s virtual keyboard.

If you live in the Blackhawks’ viewing territory, here are the future games that will be available in 4K HDR:

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30 PM CT vs Ottawa Senators

Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM CT vs Minnesota Wild

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM CT vs Dallas Stars

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM CT vs LA Kings

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM CT vs Montreal Canadiens

Comcast is also showing this month’s Big East college basketball tournament in 4K, starting with the first round of play on March 11. Here is the schedule for the Big East 4K contests:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET: Big East Tournament: TBD at TBD

— Phillip Swann

