Hulu This Week: Hillary Clinton, FX Shows

Hulu this week (March 1-7) plans to add 56 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including two originals.

The new titles will include Hillary: Docuseries Premiere, a Hulu original four-part documentary about the life, trials and tribulations of Hillary Clinton. The show will blend 2016 campaign footage with interviews with the former Democratic presidential candidate. Mrs. Clinton is expected to offer candid remarks on everything from Bernie Sanders, her 2016 Democratic rival, to Monica Lewinsky, the woman at the center of the infamous sex scandal that nearly took down her husband’s presidency in the late 1990s.

Also notable this week: Into the Dark: Crawlers, another installment in Hulu’s horror anthology series, and the debut of FX on Hulu, including the season premiere of Devs (pictured above), a FX original murder mystery set in Silicon Valley (Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno star).

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Sunday, March 1

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Tuesday, March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Wednesday, March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

Friday, March 6

Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

Saturday, March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

