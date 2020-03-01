Netflix This Week: 44 New Titles, 11 Originals

Netflix this week (March 1-7) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Spenser Confidential, a Netflix original film starring Mark Wahlberg as a former Boston police detective who returns home to investigate the mysterious death of two city policemen; Goodfellas, the classic Martin Scorsese-directed mob drama starring Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci; Shawkshank Redemption, the drama about an accidental prisoner starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman; and Outbreak, the 1995 drama about the spread of contagious diseases starring Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Tuesday, March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

Wednesday, March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Thursday, March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

Friday, March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

