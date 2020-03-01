Netflix This Week: 44 New Titles, 11 Originals

Netflix this week (March 1-7) plans to add 44 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.
The new titles will include Spenser Confidential, a Netflix original film starring Mark Wahlberg as a former Boston police detective who returns home to investigate the mysterious death of two city policemen; Goodfellas, the classic Martin Scorsese-directed mob drama starring Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci; Shawkshank Redemption, the drama about an accidental prisoner starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman; and Outbreak, the 1995 drama about the spread of contagious diseases starring Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Tuesday, March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
Wednesday, March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Thursday, March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
Friday, March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
— Phillip Swann