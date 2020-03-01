Amazon Prime This Week: Drug Smugglers & Drug Abusers

Amazon this week (March 1-7) plans to add 34 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including one original.

The new titles will include Zerozerozero (pictured above), an Amazon original series in 4K HDR about a cocaine smuggling ring. The drama, which premiered last month on Italian television, stars Andrea Riseborough as the manager of a shipping company that moonlights as a carrier for a Mexican cartel. Gabriel Byrne (Miller’s Crossing, The Usual Suspects) plays her father and the company’s owner.

Also notable this week: Season one of Patrick Melrose, the Showtime original series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a chronic substance abuser.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Sunday, March 1

Movies

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Series

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

Series

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

— Phillip Swann

