YouTubeTV: Fox Regional Sports Still On ‘Temporarily’

YouTube TV says Sinclair has agreed to a temporary extension that will keep the Fox regional sports networks in YouTubeTV’s lineup today while the companies continue to negotiate a permanent agreement.

The live streaming service announced earlier this week that the channels would be removed today because it could not reach a new carriage pact with Sinclair Broadcasting, their owner.

However, @TeamYouTube , the company’s Twitter customer service page, tweeted last night that Sinclair agreed to a temporary extension in the current contract.

“Fox RSNs and Yes Network are still available on YouTube TV as we have agreed to a temporary extension. We’re currently working to reach an agreement and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more info. Stay tuned!” YouTube wrote.

Sinclair has yet to issue a statement regarding the negotiations so it’s unclear if YouTubeTV’s tweet is accurate. The channels are still on YouTubeTV, but they were not scheduled to be removed until today at a time uncertain.

The Yes Network continues to post a notice at its web site saying YouTubeTV may lose it.

The Fox regional sports channels offer live games from a few dozen professional sports teams including the New York Yankees on Yes, the San Diego Padres on Fox Sports San Diego and the Cincinnati Reds on Fox Sports Ohio.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

