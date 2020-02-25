Parasite Coming to Hulu In April

Parasite, this year’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture, will stream exclusively on Hulu starting April 8.

The streaming service made the announcement yesterday on its Twitter customer service page.

Parasite, which is based in South Korea, is the story of a lower class family that tricks a wealthy family into hiring them as their personal assistants. However, the scam backfires when the lower class family encounters an unexpected turn of events once inside the luxurious house.

Directed and co-written by Bong Joon Ho (The Host, Okja), Parasite is an original and clever tale of intrigue, class warfare and Hitchcockian surprises.

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 99 out of a possible 100 based on a survey of 412 critics.

“An urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes, Parasite finds writer-director Bong Joon Ho in near-total command of his craft,” the site states.

Hulu has captured the exclusive rights for Parasite in the subscription Video on Demand category. However, the film is also available for pay-per-view purchases at online sites such as Vudu.

— Phillip Swann

