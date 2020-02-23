Netflix This Week: Altered Carbon, S2

Netflix this week (February 23-29) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include season two of Altered Carbon (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Anthony Mackie (taking over for Joel Kinnaman who starred in season one) as a futuristic soldier who must solve murder cases and achieve immortality in his spare time; and season two of I Am Not Okay With This, the Netflix original comedy/drama about a teen who navigates high school life while dealing with sudden super powers.

Also notable this week: The Angry Birds, the sequel to the animated children’s movie hit; and Jerry Maguire, the classic Tom Cruise film about sports agents, and being shown the money.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, February 23

Full Count

Tuesday, February 25

Every Time I Die

Wednesday, February 26.

I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)

Thursday, February 27

Altered Carbon, season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (Netflix Original)

Friday, Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Saturday, February 29

Jerry Maguire

