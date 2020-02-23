Better Call Saul: Available In 4K TV?

Q. I am very excited about Better Call Saul coming back tonight. I think Bob Odenkirk who plays Saul, or should I say, Jimmy, is one of the best actors around and it’s very cool that it’s filmed in my great state of New Mexico. A friend of mine told me it’s in 4K and we have a new 4K TV so how do I watch it in 4K? — Aida, Taos, New Mexico.

Aida, you’re right. Better Call Saul, the prequel to the critically-acclaimed drama, Breaking Bad, returns to AMC tonight with the season five debut episode at 10 p.m. ET. Episode two of S5 will air Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.

As you know, Better Call Saul (pictured above) tells the equally intriguing tale of shyster attorney Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) before he met teacher turned drug kingpin, Walter White (Bryan Cranston.).

I agree with you that Odenkirk is brilliant in the role, but also give show co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan considerable credit for developing and maintaining a series that’s arguably as tense and interesting as Breaking Bad.

However, on the 4K TV issue, if you watch tonight’s episode, you will notice that it’s not in 4K. It’s not in 4K because AMC does not broadcast in 4K. (Nor does just about any other cable channel.) The show is available in high-def on AMC, but not 4K.

However, your friend is right that Better Call Saul is available in 4K. The first four seasons, that is. Netflix carries all episodes of seasons one to four in 4K.

I have watched both the 4K and HD versions of Better Call Saul and have found that the former offers a slightly cleaner, crisper image. The 4K difference is not dramatic, but definitely noticeable.

Last note: It should be no surprise that Better Call Saul co-creator (and Breaking Bad creator) Gilligan would be a proponent of 4K. Gilligan has said that Breaking Bad, which cleverly exploited the beautiful landscapes of Albuquerque, New Mexico, would never have been as powerful if it were not shot in HD.

“All the wonderful topographical and geographical elements, we put to good use in the show (Breaking Bad),” Gilligan told The New York Times. “Especially the clouds, which you don’t see in the blank blue skies of Southern California. They allow you to perceive the immense size of the sky. They go on forever some days.”

— Phillip Swann

