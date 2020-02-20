Amazon Prime In March 2020: 46 New Titles

Amazon next month (March 2020) plans to add 46 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Blow the Man Down (pictured above), an Amazon original movie in 4K HDR starring Sophie Lowe and Morgan Saylor as two sisters who cover-up an apparent murder committed by one of them. Margo Martindale, arguably America’s best female character actress, plays a brothel madam who may be connected to the mystery, or an even bigger secret haunting the town.

Blow the Man Down, which won best picture at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, has generated a score of 100 out of a possible 100 at RottenTomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews.

“Everybody has secrets, nobody is innocent and the fun lies in watching it all play out in a subtle noir where the dames run the show and there’s nary a hard-boiled Bogart-type to be found,” writes Steve Pond of The Wrap.

Also notable in March from Amazon: Season one of Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, an Amazon original series in 4K HDR about an antiques dealer (Rufus Sewell) who discovers that three witches may be involved in creating, and carrying out, a ‘dead list’; season one of Patrick Melrose, the Showtime original series starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a chronic substance abuser; and Zerozerozero, an Amazon original series in 4K HDR about a cocaine smuggling ring.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in March 2020 to Amazon Prime:

March 1

Movies

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Series

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

Series

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Movies

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

Series

*The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Movies

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Series

*Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Movies

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Movies

*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

Movies

I See You (2019)

March 23

Movies

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Series

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Series

*Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Movies

Santee (1973)

— Phillip Swann

