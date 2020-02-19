Netflix In March 2020: 104 New Titles

Netflix next month (March 2020) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 58 originals.
The new titles will include season three of Ozark (pictured above), a Netflix original series about an accountant who must turn money launderer to save his family from the Mob. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in the tense drama whose first and second seasons captured critical ratings of 70 and 76 respectively at RottenTomatoes.com.
Also notable in March: Spenser Confidential, a Netflix original film starring Mark Wahlberg as a former Boston police detective who returns home to investigate the mysterious death of two city policemen; season two of Dirty Money, a Netflix original documentary about corporate corruption; Lost Girls, a Netflix original mystery film starring Amy Ryan as a mother investigating her daughter’s disappearance; The Valhalla Murders, a Netflix original drama about a serial killer in Iceland; and season three of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated series based on the hit children’s movie.
There are also several classic movies coming next month including The Shawshank Redemption, Goodfellas, There Will Be Blood and Tootsie.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix streaming:
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 11
The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix original)
March 13
100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
Maska — NETFLIX FILM
The Platform — NETFLIX FILM
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 23
Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME
March 25th
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26th
7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Blood Father
Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 27th
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM
— Phillip Swann
