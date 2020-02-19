Netflix In March 2020: 104 New Titles

Netflix next month (March 2020) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 58 originals.

The new titles will include season three of Ozark (pictured above), a Netflix original series about an accountant who must turn money launderer to save his family from the Mob. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in the tense drama whose first and second seasons captured critical ratings of 70 and 76 respectively at RottenTomatoes.com.

Also notable in March: Spenser Confidential, a Netflix original film starring Mark Wahlberg as a former Boston police detective who returns home to investigate the mysterious death of two city policemen; season two of Dirty Money, a Netflix original documentary about corporate corruption; Lost Girls, a Netflix original mystery film starring Amy Ryan as a mother investigating her daughter’s disappearance; The Valhalla Murders, a Netflix original drama about a serial killer in Iceland; and season three of The Boss Baby: Back In Business, a Netflix original animated series based on the hit children’s movie.

There are also several classic movies coming next month including The Shawshank Redemption, Goodfellas, There Will Be Blood and Tootsie.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Netflix streaming:

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 11

The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix original)

March 13

100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform — NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 23

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26th

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

