Hulu In March 2020: 81 New Titles

Hulu next month (March 2020) plans to add 81 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including four originals.

The new titles will include Hillary: Docuseries Premiere, a Hulu original four-part documentary about the life, trials and tribulations of Hillary Clinton. The show will blend 2016 campaign footage with interviews with the former Democratic presidential candidate. Mrs. Clinton is expected to offer candid remarks on everything from Bernie Sanders, her 2016 Democratic rival, to Monica Lewinsky, the woman at the center of the infamous sex scandal that nearly took down her husband’s presidency in the late 1990s.

Also notable in March: Into the Dark: Crawlers, another installment in Hulu’s horror anthology series, Little Fires Everywhere (pictured above), a Hulu original dramatic series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as two women whose accidental meeting opens up a juicy can of secrets and intrigue; and Big Time Adolescence, a Hulu original comedy film starring SNL’s Pete Davidson as the unlikely mentor to a smart but susceptible 16-year-old boy.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in March 2020:

March 1

OK K.O, Let’s Be Heroes!: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

Kinsey (2004)

Notes on a Scandal (2005)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

March 3

Breeders: Series Premiere (FX)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

March 5

Devs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Dave: Series Premiere (FX)

March 6

Hillary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Better Things: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Knives and Skin (2019)

March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere (FX)

March 9

Monos (2019)

March 11

Fire Force: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 13

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

March 14

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17 (E!)

March 15

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

March 17

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B (Funimation)

March 18

Little Fires Everywhere: Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 19

Motherland: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Big Time Adolescence (2020) (Hulu original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

March 23

After School Dice Club: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Kemonomichi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

March 26

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

March 27

Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 29

Archer: Complete Season 10 (FX)

March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

