Netflix: When Audio Is Not In Sync With Video

Q. I sometimes have a problem with Netflix. The audio seems to be a few seconds behind the video. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it happens too often. How can this be fixed? — Ethan, Boise, Idaho.

Ethan, I watch Netflix quite frequently, but this has never happened to me. Not once. But that said, I get a surprising number of e-mails from people saying they have this exact problem! So allow me to offer a few tips to fix it if it occurs.

1. Sometimes, the audio and video can get out of sync after you use the Fast Forward or Rewind button, particularly if you use it several times in a row. If this happens, try starting the show from the beginning; sometimes that will re-sync the sound and picture. If that doesn’t work, go to #2.

2. Re-set the device you are using to stream Netflix. You can re-set by simply unplugging it for 15-20 seconds and then plugging it back in. If this doesn’t fix the problem, go to #3.

3. Play another title to see if you’re having the same problem. If the second title is also out of sync, contact Netflix’s customer service. You may need to re-download your Netflix app.

However, if the second title is okay and the first title is still having issues, Netflix asks that you go to their Instant Watching Activity page and report a problem with the title out of sync.

Final note: If your TV is connected to a stereo or surround sound system — and you still are having audio/video sync issues — try connecting the Netflix device directly to the TV to see if that fixes the problem. You can also try disconnecting and reconnecting your HDMi cables to see if the connection is causing any problems.

Netflix also offers a web page that has individual instructions in case you experience this issue on specific devices. The instructions are fairly similar for all the devices, but you can peruse them here.

Ethan, hope that helps. Happy viewing (and listening)!

Pictured above: Netflix’s The Witcher.

