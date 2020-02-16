Netflix This Week: 10 New Titles

Netflix this week (February 16-22) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including eight originals.
The new titles will include season one of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, a Netflix original comedy/drama series starring Pauline Chavez as a brilliant 15-year-old rocket scientist who moves in her uncle so she can work for NASA; volume three of The Chef Show, a Netflix original cooking series starring director/actor Jon Favreau who shares recipes and techniques with fellow celebrities; Babies, a Netflix original documentary that examines how infants discover the joys of early life; and Gentefied (pictured above), a Netflix original comedy/drama series featuring three middle-class Mexican-American families who fear their neighborhood will be overrun by rich people.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Monday, Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original, season one)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Chef Show Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Spectros (Netflix Original)
Friday, Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Original)
Gentefied (Netflix Original)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Original)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
System Crasher (Netflix Original)
Saturday, Feb. 22
Girl on the Third Floor
