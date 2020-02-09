Will Sling TV Carry The Oscars?

Q. I read that Sling TV has an awesome deal now on its streaming plan. I want to sign up, but will they have tonight’s Oscar telecast? That would be a great, and cheap, way to watch the show. — Corinne, Bakersfield, California.

Corinne, Sling TV now is running a fantastic promotion. You can get either the live streaming service’s Blue or Orange plan for just $5 a month for the first month. (It’s $30 a month normally) Or you could combine the two plans for $20 a month for the first month, a $25 a month savings.

The live streamer’s Blue plan features more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several other Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks.

But, you ask, does either plan include ABC, the TV home of tonight’s 92nd annual Academy Awards? (Pictured: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, nominated for Best Picture.)

Sorry, the answer is no. Sling TV does not carry ABC.

That’s right. No ABC. So, no Oscars.

Long-time Sling subs might recall that the streamer once carried ABC in its Broadcast Extra add-on package, which costs $5 a month in addition to the basic Blue or Orange plan.

However, Sling eliminated Broadcast Extra in July 2018 when it lost Univision and UniMas in a programming dispute. (Dish, which owns Sling, lost the two channels as well.)

What does Univision and UniMas have to do with ABC, you ask? Nothing. But Univision, UniMas and ABC were the only channels in Broadcast Extra so Sling decided to scrap the entire package instead of just offering ABC as a separate channel.

The irony here is that Univision and UniMas are back on Dish after the companies settled their differences. But the new deal did not cover Sling.

So, no Broadcast Extra. No ABC. And no Oscars.

Sling is aware that not having ABC could ruffle a few feathers tonight. The live streamer is urging subscribers to use off-air antennas to watch ABC for free.

