DIRECTV to Show Westminster Dog Show In 4K HDR

DIRECTV has joined the list of pay TV providers that will offer this week’s annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K HDR. The satcaster will offer 4K coverage of the best doggos in the world on its channel 105.

Comcast, FuboTV, and Altice previously announced they would show the event in the new picture format as well.

The Westminster Dog Show broadcast, which will be produced by Fox, will air on February 10-11 (Monday and Tuesday) at 7 p.m. ET on each night. (FS1 will simulcast the broadcast in high-def.) The event, which began in 1877, pits the nation’s best pure breeds in competition in categories such as agility, poise and obedience.

The program, which is held at Madison Square Garden in New York, has become an annual must-view for dog owners and lovers. This will be the second straight year it will be offered in 4K, although with Fox producing, it will likely be an ‘upscaled’ 4K, just as Fox has done with other sporting events such as Sunday’s Super Bowl.

(Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will likely take the HD signal and convert it to a 4K format.

In addition to 4K, Fox is offering daytime competition from the show on its Fox Sports app. Check the app for more information. The daytime streaming will be in High-Definition.

— Phillip Swann

