Netflix This Week: New Narcos; Better Call Saul

By TV Answer Man in netflix, Television on
No comments

Netflix this week (February 9-15) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include season two of Narcos: Mexico, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Diego Luna as the head of a drug cartel in 1980s Mexico; season four of Better Call Saul (pictured above), the brilliant Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk (season five returns to AMC on February 23); and the final season of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week (February 9-15, 2020) to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, Feb. 9
Better Call Saul, Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Original)
Polaroid

Tuesday, Feb. 11
Good Time
Camino a Roma (Netflix Original)
Q Ball

Wednesday, Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Thursday, Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Original)
Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Friday, Feb. 14
Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Original)

Saturday, Feb. 15
Starship Troopers

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Tags:

Published by TV Answer Man

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.