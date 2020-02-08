Netflix This Week: New Narcos; Better Call Saul

Netflix this week (February 9-15) plans to add 15 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine originals.

The new titles will include season two of Narcos: Mexico, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Diego Luna as the head of a drug cartel in 1980s Mexico; season four of Better Call Saul (pictured above), the brilliant Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk (season five returns to AMC on February 23); and the final season of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920s Spain.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week (February 9-15, 2020) to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, Feb. 9

Better Call Saul, Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Original)

Polaroid

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino a Roma (Netflix Original)

Q Ball

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Thursday, Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Original)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Friday, Feb. 14

Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Original)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

