Netflix: How to Stop Autoplay Previews

Q. I love Netflix, but what I don’t love is that each show on my menu will begin playing the preview when I scroll down to it. I really don’t like this because some times the preview is upsetting and has stuff in it that I don’t want to see. Is there anyway to stop this? — Mandy, Arlington, Virginia.

Mandy, I hear you. While I usually find the Autoplay previews interesting, there is the occasional one that I would prefer not to see. It would be nice if you could disable the feature from time to time, wouldn’t it?

Well, it would and Netflix agrees. The streaming service just added the capacity to turn your Autoplay previews on and off as often as you want.

Here’s how to do it:

Sign in to your Netflix account using a web browser. Then, select Manage Profiles from the menu, and select the profile you would like to change. (This is helpful because many families use multiple profiles; if you change your Autoplay preference, it won’t affect anyone else in your house.)

After selecting your profile, check or uncheck the option to see Autoplay previews. It’s that easy.

Netflix advises there could be a delay before the setting changes. So you can force an update by switching to another profile, and then switching back in order to reload your profile with the updated setting.

By the way, if you would like to turn on or turn off the feature that automatically plays the next episode after you finish one episode, you can do that, too. The autoplay for episodes is also included in your Manage Profile account. Simply check or uncheck the option to Autoplay For Next Episodes.

Mandy, hope that helps. Happy viewing!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

