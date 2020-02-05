Comcast to Air Westminster Dog Show In 4K

Comcast, FuboTV, and Altice have announced they will offer next week’s annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K HDR.

The Westminster Dog Show broadcast, which will be produced by Fox, will air on February 10-11 at 7 p.m. ET on each night. (FS1 will simulcast the broadcast in high-def.) The event, which began in 1877, pits the nation’s best pure breeds in competition in categories such as agility, poise and obedience.

The program, which is held at Madison Square Garden in New York, has become an annual must-view for dog owners and lovers. This will be the second straight year it will be offered in 4K, although with Fox producing, it will likely be an ‘upscaled’ 4K, just as Fox has done with other sporting events such as Sunday’s Super Bowl.

(Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox will likely take the HD signal and convert it to a 4K format.

In addition to 4K, Fox will offer daytime competition from the show on its Fox Sports app, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday (February 8) at 8 a.m. ET. The daytime stream will be in high-def; check the app for more daytime events on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

FuboTV in July 2018 became the first live streaming service to offer live programming in 4K when it aired Fox’s broadcasts of the 2018 World Cup in the new picture format. The streamer is still the only live streamer to offer 4K programming.

Phillip Swann

