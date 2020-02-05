4 Ways to Improve Your TV’s Color

Q. I keep seeing that the color on my new 4K TV seems a little faded. I noticed it during the Super Bowl, but I’ve also noticed it on just regular shows. I’ve gone into the setting area and adjusted the color up and down, but it doesn’t seem to help. Any guesses on how I can fix this? — Frank, Newark, New Jersey.

Frank, you were right to try adjusting your TV’s Color setting. Sometimes, a set will come from the factory with the wrong setting, making the color look either faded or too strong. In fact, it’s always wise to check the settings of a new TV to ensure that all picture specs are working properly.

But if changing the settings doesn’t help, there could be something else wrong with the set. And here are three things you can do to solve the problem.

1. Make sure the TV’s cable connections are secure.

Your set may be connected to a streaming player, or cable or satellite box, using a combination of coax cables and HDMI cables. Look at the back of the set — and your device of choice — to make sure all cables are properly connected and not loose or torn. Even if one cable has an issue, it can affect your TV’s picture. If your TV is connected to an off-air antenna, make sure that connection is secure as well.

If this doesn’t fix the problem, then:

2. Re-set your streaming player, and/or cable or satellite box.

Your picture will look weak if the device you’re using to watch TV is having a problem sending a clear signal to your set. Unplug the device, leave it off for about 15-20 seconds and then plug it back in. Once it powers back on, turn on your TV to see if you notice any improvement. If not, try connecting a different set-top, such as a DVD or Blu-ray player, to your TV. If that picture looks bad, too, then you know it’s not the streaming player of cable/satellite box.

f #2 doesn’t work, then:

3. Connect your cable directly to your TV.

If you have cable TV, disconnect the cable coming from the wall that’s now going into your box (this won’t work with satellite) and connect it to the coax cable port on the back of the set. (Usually labeled, ‘Antenna In’) If the picture still doesn’t look any better, the problem could be with the set itself.

There’s one thing to try before asking for repair help:

4. Compare the picture on your different HDMI ports.

Connect one device (streaming or cable/satellite TV) to one HDMI port in your TV and then look at the picture. Then, take it out and connect it to another HDMI port, say HDMI 2 after trying HDMI 1. See if the picture is any better on one port or the other. (If you have more than two HDMI ports, try them all.)

If you don’t see an improved picture on any of the Input settings, then it’s time to get a TV repair professional, or buy a new set.

