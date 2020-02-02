Netflix This Week: 17 New Titles

Netflix this week (February 2-8) plans to add 17 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Horse Girl (pictured above), a Netflix original psychological drama starring Alison Brie (Community, GLOW, Mad Men) as an isolated shop clerk who obsesses over horses and alien abductions; and The Coldest Game, a Netflix original drama starring Bill Pullman as a 1960s era math genius who’s kidnapped to play a chess game against a Russian master.

Also notable: Who Killed Malcolm X, a Netflix original documentary that promises new insights into the murder of the 1960s civil rights leader.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Original)

Team Kaylie Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Original)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Horse Girl (Netflix Original)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Malcolm X? (Netflix documentary)

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

