Hulu This Week: 57 New Titles

Hulu this week (January 26-February 1) plans to add 57 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including some classic comedies.

The new titles will include When Harry Met Sally (pictured above), the 1989 classic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as accidental lovers. (Make sure you get what she ordered.); and 10 National Lampoon-produced comedies, including 1987’s Vegas Vacation, which stars Chevy Chase in arguably his most famous role, that of the bumbling head of a mobile family called the Griswolds.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Hulu:

Monday, Jan. 27

Brian Banks (2019)

Luce (2019)

Thursday, Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Friday, January 31

Grandma

Spider Man: Far from Home

Saturday, February 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’ Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Fugitive (1993)

Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

— Phillip Swann

