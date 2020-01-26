Netflix This Week: 50 New Titles!

Netflix this week (January 26-February 1) plans to add tk new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including some classic films.

The new titles will include part B of season six of Bojack Horseman, a Netflix original animated series for adults starring a drunken, irresponsible equine; Blade Runner: The Final Cut (pictured above), the 25th anniversary edition of the sci-fi classic film starring Harrison Ford as a futuristic, mutant-hunting detective; Dirty Harry, the 1971 police drama starring Clint Eastwood as the no-blinking police detective who sometimes forgets his shot-count; and I Am a Killer, season two, Netflix’s original documentary about death row inmates.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India

Monday, Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends

Tuesday, Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Wednesday, Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient

Thursday, Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain

Friday, Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera

Ragnarok
American Assassin

Saturday, February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked

The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2

