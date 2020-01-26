Netflix This Week: 50 New Titles!

Netflix this week (January 26-February 1) plans to add tk new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including some classic films.

The new titles will include part B of season six of Bojack Horseman, a Netflix original animated series for adults starring a drunken, irresponsible equine; Blade Runner: The Final Cut (pictured above), the 25th anniversary edition of the sci-fi classic film starring Harrison Ford as a futuristic, mutant-hunting detective; Dirty Harry, the 1971 police drama starring Clint Eastwood as the no-blinking police detective who sometimes forgets his shot-count; and I Am a Killer, season two, Netflix’s original documentary about death row inmates.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Monday, Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Thursday, Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Friday, Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin

Saturday, February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

