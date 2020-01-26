Amazon Prime This Week: 35 New Titles

Amazon this week (January 26-February 1) plans to add 35 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including two originals.

The new titles will include Escape at Dannemora (pictured above), a Showtime original drama about a real-life prison break in New York state. (Patricia Arquette is particularly effective as a guard who tragically falls all too easily for a charming prisoner, played by Benico Del Toro.); and Ted Bundy: Falling In Love, an Amazon original five-part docuseries that investigates the power the serial killer had over women, including his longtime real-life girlfriend who participates in the show.

Also notable this week: Beat the Devil, the 1953 cheeky comedy/drama from director John Huston which stars Humphrey Bogart and Gina Lollobrigida as adventure hunters in Italy.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

January 30

Movies

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

Series

*All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

February 1

Movies

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Buffalo ’66 (1998)

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Series

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

— Phillip Swann

