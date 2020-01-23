Netflix In February 2020: 89 New Titles

Netflix next month (February 2020) plans to add 89 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 37 originals.
The new titles will include season two of Altered Carbon (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Anthony Mackie (taking over for Joel Kinnaman who starred in season one) as a futuristic soldier who must solve murder cases and achieve immortality in his spare time; season two of Narcos: Mexico, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Diego Luna as the head of a drug cartel in 1980s Mexico; Horse Girl, a Netflix original psychological drama starring Alison Brie (Community, GLOW, Mad Men) as an isolated shop clerk who obsesses over horses and alien abductions; The Coldest Game, a Netflix original drama starring Bill Pullman as a 1960s era math genius who’s kidnapped to play a chess game against a Russian master; and the final season of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920 Spain.
Also notable in February: Season four of Better Call Saul, the brilliant Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk (season five returns to AMC on February 23); The Angry Birds Movie 2, the animated hit for the kids; and Jerry Maguire, the classic Tom Cruise film about sports agents, and being shown the money.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2020 to Netflix streaming:
February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
Sordo (Netflix Original)
Team Kaylie Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great (Netflix Original)
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist (Netflix Original)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original)
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Horse Girl (Netflix Original)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
My Holo Love (Netflix Original)
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Original)
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
Camino a Roma (Netflix Original)
Q Ball
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Original)
Love is Blind (Netflix Original)
Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 14
Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Original)
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original)
Feb. 19
Chef Show Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 20
Spectros (Netflix Original)
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Original)
Gentefied (Netflix Original)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Original)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)
System Crasher (Netflix Original)
Feb. 22
Girl on the Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers (Netflix Original)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (Netflix Original)
Feb. 28
All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)
Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)
Queen Sono (Netflix Original)
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)
Unstoppable (Netflix Original)
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
— Phillip Swann