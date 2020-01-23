Netflix In February 2020: 89 New Titles

Netflix next month (February 2020) plans to add 89 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 37 originals.

The new titles will include season two of Altered Carbon (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Anthony Mackie (taking over for Joel Kinnaman who starred in season one) as a futuristic soldier who must solve murder cases and achieve immortality in his spare time; season two of Narcos: Mexico, a Netflix original dramatic series starring Diego Luna as the head of a drug cartel in 1980s Mexico; Horse Girl, a Netflix original psychological drama starring Alison Brie (Community, GLOW, Mad Men) as an isolated shop clerk who obsesses over horses and alien abductions; The Coldest Game, a Netflix original drama starring Bill Pullman as a 1960s era math genius who’s kidnapped to play a chess game against a Russian master; and the final season of Cable Girls, a Netflix original drama about women’s rights in 1920 Spain.

Also notable in February: Season four of Better Call Saul, the brilliant Breaking Bad spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk (season five returns to AMC on February 23); The Angry Birds Movie 2, the animated hit for the kids; and Jerry Maguire, the classic Tom Cruise film about sports agents, and being shown the money.

Sponsored Content: Roku Ultra For Only $84 at Amazon!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in February 2020 to Netflix streaming:

February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Sponsored Content: Amazon’s Top-Selling TVs!!

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Original)

Team Kaylie Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great (Netflix Original)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Original)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Original)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Horse Girl (Netflix Original)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Original)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Original)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino a Roma (Netflix Original)

Q Ball

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Original)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Original)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original)

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls Final Season (Netflix Original)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Original)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Original)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Original)

Feb. 19

Chef Show Volume 3 (Netflix Original)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Original)

Gentefied (Netflix Original)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Original)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original)

System Crasher (Netflix Original)

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (Netflix Original)

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Original)

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Original)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

