Does Disney Plus Offer 4K Titles?

Q. I’ve been thinking of getting Disney Plus for the whole family so we can watch Star Wars and other cool stuff on our new 4K TV. But my question is does Disney Plus have 4K shows and movies? — Billie, Chincoteague, Virginia.

Billie, before I answer, a few facts about Disney Plus:

Disney Plus, which launched last November, offers thousands of TV shows and films from Disney-owned companies such as Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios.

The lineup includes the first nine Star Wars films, Marvel movies such as Captain Marvel, The Avengers, and Thor, and Mandalorian, Disney’s new, critically-acclaimed series with characters inspired by the Star Wars saga.

The service costs $6.99 a month, or you can buy a bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu’s $5.99-a-month VOD plan, and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. Disney Plus is available on numerous streaming devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Now, does it offer 4K, you ask?

Oh yeah. In fact, Disney offers many 4K titles in Dolby Vision, which many 4K videophiles believe offers the best 4K picture possible. (I’ve watched a few titles in 4K on Disney Plus, and I agree that they look sensational.)

The 4K lineup includes such titles as The Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel (pictured above), Aladdin, Mandalorian, Disney Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, Finding Dory, The Last Jedi, and Frozen, among many, many others.

Final note: To watch a Disney Plus title in 4K, you’ll need a 4K TV and a 4K-enabled device such as a 4K Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. You’ll also need an Internet connection that offers speed on average of 25 Mbps. That means the service should deliver speeds up to 50 Mbps or more.

Billie, hope that helps. Happy Viewing!

