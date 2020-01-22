DIRECTV Raises MLB Extra Innings Price (Again)

DIRECTV is charging $183 for this year’s MLB Extra Innings plan, which is $5.10 more than last year, according to its web site. (DIRECTV subscribers can pay in one amount or $30.50 a month for six months.)

The satcaster last year raised the price of Extra Innings by $3.91 to $177.90.

Extra Innings, the pay TV edition of the league’s package of out-of-market games, offers up to 90 games a week, most of them in High-Definition.

Major League Baseball has yet to set a price for its online edition of the plan, which is called MLB.TV. In 2019, MLB.TV costs $115.99.

As it did in the previous five seasons, DIRECTV is including a free MLB.TV subscription with every Extra Innings package. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan also includes the MLB Strike Zone Channel, and the Game Mix Channel, which can display up to eight games on one channel at the same time.

Several other pay TV providers, including Comcast, Dish, Verizon and Cox, have also offered the Extra Innings plan in past years. But they have yet to reveal their 2020 pricing.

— Phillip Swann

