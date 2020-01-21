Can You Stream the Super Bowl For Free?

Q. I know the Super Bowl is in 4K. (Many thanks for your coverage of this.) But will you be able to stream the 4K feed for free? And if you don’t have a 4K TV, will you be able to stream the game for free in HD? — Danny, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Danny, I have good news for you. The answer to both your questions is yes.

Fox has the broadcast rights to Super Bowl LIV, which will be played February 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The network plans to produce the event in 1080p and ‘upscale’ it to 4K via a stream on its Fox Sports app which can be accessed on streaming devices such as Roku and Apple TV. (The game will also be available at FoxSports.com.)

The app (and Fox web site) will also include a high-def feed in case you don’t have a 4K set.

Click Amazon: See 4K TVs For Under $1,000!!

To watch the game for free in either 4K or HD, all you have to do is create a Fox profile by inserting an e-mail address and password. For instructions, click here.

However, fans planning to watch the game online should take note that past streams of the Super Bowl, and other big events, have often encountered technical snafus, largely due to the huge number of people streaming at the same time. Hopefully, Fox will have all the kinks worked out on February 2.

If not, if you still need a free view, there’s always the trusty TV antenna, assuming it picks up the signal of your local Fox affiliate. However, you will only be able to watch the game in high-def on the antenna.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

