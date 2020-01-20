Hulu In February 2020: 103 New Titles

Hulu next month (February 2020) plans to add 103 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including three originals.

The new titles will include the complete season one of High Fidelity (pictured above), a Hulu original comedy series starring Zoe Kravitz as a record shop clerk who searches for the meaning of live in music and past loves. (The show is based on the John Cusack movie, which was released in 2000.)

Also notable in February: The complete season one of Utopia Falls, a Hulu original series featuring teens who are chosen to compete in an arts competition at a mysterious land; and Into the Dark: My Valentine, another installment in Hulu’s original horror anthology series.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month to Hulu:

February 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Fugitive (1993)

Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Feb. 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Feb. 5

Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Feb. 7

Into the Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 9

Alive (2019)

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)



High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

February 18

Super 8 (2011)

February 19

Getaway (2013)

The Voice: Season 18 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

February 22

The Prince (2014)

February 25

Run the Race (2019)

February 28

After the Wedding (2019)

