PlayStation Vue Recommends YouTube TV As Alternative

Sony’s Play Station Vue is closing in 11 days, but the service is recommending that subscribers switch to YouTube TV when the doors slam shut.

On Vue’s Home Page, the streamer notes that it’s no longer taking trial or paid subscribers. Sony announced last October that it was discontinuing Vue on January 30, 2020 due to rising programming costs and a rapidly competitive streaming market.

But Vue adds that consumers interested in a live streaming service as an alternative to cable or satellite should consider the Google-owned YouTube TV.

“As the PlayStation Vue service is ending, please consider YouTube TV as a cable-free live TV alternative,” the Vue statement reads. “Watch local sports and news from 70+ channels, all available on your favorite devices. Learn more (link) and try it for free.”

Vue says the link to YouTube TV was sponsored by YouTube TV, suggesting that Google paid Sony for the endorsement. However, Sony could have chosen one of YouTube TV’s live streaming rivals such as Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or Hulu Live.

Vue was one of the early entrants in the live streaming category, launching in 2015. But the service never caught on, particularly when other live streaming services such as AT&T TV Now (formerly DIRECTV Now) entered and offered significantly lower prices.

Since then, all live streaming services have raised their prices due to the aforementioned rising programming expenses.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” Sony said last October in announcing the closing. “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation’s ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry. We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue’s launch in 2015.”

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

