Netflix This Week: 10 New Originals

Netflix this week (January 19-25) plans to add 13 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 10 originals.

The new titles will include the final season of The Ranch (pictured above), a Netflix original sitcom about modern cowboy life starring Ashton Kutcher; and season three of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)

Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Original)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Thursday, Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)

October Faction (Netflix Original)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2 (Netflix Amine)

The Queen

Friday, Jan. 24

A Sun (Netflix Film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

