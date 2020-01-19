How to Replace a Lost Roku Remote

Q. My 10-year-old daughter keeps losing our Roku remote. I can usually find it, but this time, nope. So we have no remote for the Roku. Do you know how to get a new one? I don’t want to pay too much if possible. — Mary, Jacksonville, Florida.

Mary, I feel your pain. I have received several e-mails over the years detailing the difficulty in finding a lost remote control, particularly one for a Roku streaming device or stick. Fortunately, there is an easy solution, and if you so desire, you won’t even have to pay an extra cent to get a new Roku remote.

For starters, Roku.com, the streamer’s web site, sells several different remotes including one that is voice-activated as well as one that’s no-frills. The cost ranges from $14.99 for the basic remote to $29.99 for a voice-activated model that includes a headphone jack.

The Roku site lists each Roku model that is compatible with each remote so you’ll know which one to buy. For instance, the $14.99 basic remote is compatible with the following:

Roku LT

Roku HD, XD, XDS

Roku 1

Roku 2

Roku 2 HD, XD, XS

Roku 3

Roku Express

Roku Express+

Premiere (Only model 3920)

Now, you ask, what about that free version of a Roku remote I referred to?

Roku has a downloadable mobile app in the Apple app store and Google Play that includes a remote control. The app enables you to search for channels, connect headphones, turn up the volume, pause and do everything else that the physical remote does. And best of all, it’s free.

Below is a picture of the app:

So if you’re okay with using your smart phone as your new Roku remote, you can replace that lost one for zero dollars. Hopefully, that will make you happy, and your daughter happy as well.

